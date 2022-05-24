Quad has emerged as ’force for good’, say Modi

The Quad alliance has emerged as a ‘force for good’ and has been successful in coordinating actions in the areas of vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience , disaster response and economic cooperation despite the adverse circumstances created by the Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

“Quad nations, through their mutual cooperation, are encouraging the creation of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which has been our collective objective to begin with,” Modi said at the Quad Summit in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Leaders of the three other Quad nations, including US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, also attended the Summit.

The Quad has a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific to ensure peace, prosperity and security for the region, Modi said.

The US President, in his address, underlined the importance of the Quad in responding to Covid-19, partnering on 5G supply chains and launching the Quad fellowship program.

However, he said, countries were navigating a dark hour in their shared history as Russia’s “brutal and unprovoked war” against Ukraine had triggered a humanitarian catastrophe.

“This is more than just a European issue...As long as Russia continues this war we are going to be partners and lead a global response,” Biden said.

Kishida said it was important for the leaders to get together to make a “firm commitment” to a free and open Indo-Pacific and spoke about climate change countermeasures, maritime issues and technology.

Albanese, who travelled to Tokyo soon after his election, said it was an honor that one of his first act as Prime Minister was to attend the Quad meetings.

“We are committed to the Quad,” he said. Australia would be taking ambitious action on climate change, including a new target to reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030, he added.