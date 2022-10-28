In line with the government’s objective to move to paperless mode of working, the Ministry of Railways has decided to discontinue physical processing of files and has said that communication of the Railway Board and Zonal Railways will be only through its e-office platform. The aim is to make decision making faster and more transparent.

“…henceforth only classified documents, D&AR cases, vigilance, EO’s office and certain Parliament matters are permitted to be processed in physical form,” the Ministry of Railways said in a recent order.

Green sheets or noting pages and A4 size white paper will be issued to branches, directorates and departments only as an exception in limited numbers and that too with specific approval of senior officials, it further said.

“Government of India has been emphasising for switching over to paperless mode of working to cut down delays in decision making and for improving the ease of transacting government business,” the Ministry of Railways said in another order.

e-office platform

Accordingly, the Ministry has decided that all correspondence between the Railway Board and Zonal Railways, production units and other units will be entertained only through e-office platform addressed to the official email id of the concerned official, it further said.

The system will be fully implemented from November 1 and no physical letters or files will be entertained in the Railway Board, except for selective issues including vigilance cases which can continue in physical form till further advice.

The Centre has been promoting paperless working in government Ministries and offices. The Railway Ministry too has been working on going paperless and has been using the e-office system to digitise many of its processes.

