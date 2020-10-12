Rajasthan: $300-million ADB loan for water supply, sanitation projects

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday signed an agreement with the Centre to extend a $300-million loan for water supply and sanitation infrastructure and services in 14 small towns of Rajasthan.
Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary (Fund Bank and ADB), Department of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry, and Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB’s India Resident Mission, signed the agreement for the the Rajasthan Secondary Towns Development Sector Project.
Khare said the project aims to provide clean and sustainable water supply and sanitation (WSS) services in the project towns that will improve quality of life of the residents, including the poor and vulnerable.
The investments in WSS with 10-year operation and maintenance contracts will ensure improved and sustainable service delivery in line with the State government’s urban sector development plan, an official release said.
Konishi said ADB incorporated practical lessons from the three earlier urban sector projects it has funded in Rajasthan since 2000 and included innovations such as the use of smart technologies and cost-effective systems. The project will empower urban local bodies, and strengthen their institutional capacity; deepen sector reforms, and build resilience of communities to manage health pandemics, the release added.
Through the project, water supply systems in at least eight project towns are expected to improve by 2027, benefiting more than 5.7 lakh people. Citywide sanitation systems will benefit about 7.20 lakh residents in at least 14 secondary towns.
The project will strengthen the institutional capacity of the local governments and the Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water, Sewerage, and Infrastructure Corporation Limited, a corporate entity established with ADB’s technical support.
Enhanced support to women and vulnerable groups will be provided through skills training, paid internships, and community engagement and awareness activities, it said.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...