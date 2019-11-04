RCEP against interests of farmers, small industries: Opposition parties

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
As many as 13 Opposition parties that met here on Monday asked the Centre not to sign the Regional Cooperation Economic Partnership agreement. They said the agreement is against the interests of the farmers and small-scale industries in the country.
The leaders urged the Centre to protect and uphold the interests of farmers, fishermen and small-scale industries and keep away from signing RCEP in its present form. The leaders also resolved to take on the Centre when Parliament meets during the Winter Session.
Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said unemployment and job loss have touched the highest levels in the last 50 years’ history of the country. “Every section of the people is unhappy. People do not have money. But BJP does not have any dearth of money,” Azad said.
According to a PTI report, opposing the RCEP deal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that “Make in India” has become “Buy from China”. He alleged that the proposed free trade deal will flood the country with cheap goods, resulting in millions of job losses and crippling the economy.
In Mumbai, farmers’ union the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, led by former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti, protested against the deal.
The protesters demanded the Centre step back from the RCEP deal since it would bring severe hardship to the farming and industrial sectors in the country.
In Bengaluru, workers of the Karnataka Kisan Congress staged a demonstration at the Cantonment Railway Station
Led by the state Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and Karnataka Kisan Congress chief Sachin Miga, they took out a rally from the Congress office to the Cantonment Railway station.
Holding placards against the Centre’s government’s economic policies and RCEP, the workers raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party.
