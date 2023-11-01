Electricity supplied by real estate companies, malls, airport operators, etc to occupants to attract GST if it is bundled along with rent or maintenance charges, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said. However, it will not be taxed when the real estate company, mall or airport authority is acting as an agent of the state electricity board or DISCOMs.

This clarification is critical as electricity is out of GST’s ambit.

In a circular, CBIC said that doubts were raised on the applicability of GST on the supply of electricity by the real estate companies, malls, airport operators, etc., to their lessees or occupants. The issue was discussed at the Oct 7 GST Council meeting. Based on the recommendation by the Council, the board clarified: “Whenever electricity is being supplied bundled with renting of immovable property and/or maintenance of premises, as the case may be, it forms a part of composite supply, and shall be taxed accordingly.”

Under GST, a composite supply would mean a supply made by a taxable person to a recipient consisting of two or more taxable supplies of goods or services or both, or any combination, which are naturally bundled and supplied in conjunction with each other in the ordinary. In other words, one cannot be sold without the other, and the predominant of two will be treated as the principal supply and rate of that will be applicable on entire supply.

Accordingly, the CBIC said that in the said matter, the principal supply is renting of immovable property and/or maintenance of premise and the supply of electricity is an ancillary supply. “Even if electricity is billed separately, the supplies will constitute a composite supply, and therefore, the rate of the principal supply i.e., GST rate on renting of immovable property and/or maintenance of premise, as the case may be, would be applicable,” the board said. This means the whole supply including electricity would attract GST at the rate of 18 per cent.

However, the board clarified that where the electricity is supplied by the Real Estate Owners, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Real Estate Developers etc., as a pure agent, it will not form part of value of their supply. Further, “where they charge for electricity on actual basis that is, they charge the same amount for electricity from their lessees or occupants as charged by the State Electricity Boards or DISCOMs from them, they will be deemed to be acting as pure agent for this supply,” the board said.

Experts said that they feel that there are many questions that still remain unanswered. “Composite supply means a supply consisting of two or more taxable supplies. Thus, when Supply of electricity is exempt, how it can be part of composite Supply by Landlord. In Circular they used the words ‘Supply’ of electricity and still clarified it to be taxable,” said Pawan Arora, Partner with Athena Law Associates.

Further, CBIC has not clarified the main issue of a dispute as to whether Landlords/ Real Estate Developers, etc. supply the electricity or distribute the electricity. “Supply of electricity is exempt irrespective of the fact that Real Estate Developers are earning margin on the same or not. Whereas, the department officer’s view is that they distribute the electricity and not Supply the electricity, and distribution of electricity is taxable,” he said.