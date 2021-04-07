ReNew Power commissions 110 MW solar project

ReNew Power on Wednesday announced that it has commissioned a 110 MW solar electricity generation project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

ReNew had signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India at a tariff of ₹2.49 per kWh.

“Deployment of monocrystalline and bifacial solar modules and state of the art robotic cleaning techniques for ReNew’s finished solar panels will ensure greater efficiency and maximum utilization of solar modules in the solar farm,” the statement said.

With this commissioning, ReNew’s total solar capacity in Rajasthan stands at 500 MW.

“As with the Gujarat wind generation project commissioning announced in March, this milestone is an important one for both the company and India, as we continue to build out renewable power infrastructure, and move the country closer to achieving its renewable energy target,” Sumant Sinha, CEO and Chairman, ReNew Power, said in the statement.