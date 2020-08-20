Rental housing to see an uptick, says Savills India report

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Rental housing in India is likely to see a boom in the next two years backed by the reforms announced by the government to address housing needs in urban areas, according to a Savills India research report.
The research report ‘Rental housing in India: A study of the upcoming wave,’ states that rapid urbanisation, migration to cities and the rising cost of home ownership are the three key demand drivers for affordable rental housing in India.
As per the 2011 census, urban households on rent stood at over 21 million, which is around 20 per cent of the total number of houses in urban India. Almost 80 per cent of the rental housing market in the country is concentrated in the urban centres.
While India’s urban population share has grown more than threefold in over a century from around 10 per cent in the 1900s to the current levels of more than 34 per cent, annual inter-State migration is estimated to be growing at around 9-10 million. The cost of house ownership across India has shown a CAGR of around 5 per cent in the past few years, said the report.
The events and policy initiatives over the last few years — including the establishment of RERA, PMAY, Model Tenancy Law, and others have provided the foundation for the development of rental housing, the report said.
“Rental housing is another market that is yet to be tapped, especially in the urban areas which have seen prices of homes go beyond the cusp of most of the city dwellers. The recently released operational guidelines on Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) are a long-awaited giant leap in the right direction,” said Anurag Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, Savills India.
“The policy guidelines can be envisaged as an earnest attempt to bridge the shortfall of housing units across the country, while simultaneously addressing the core issues such as affordability and quality of life of weaker sections of the society,” said Arvind Nandan, Managing Director, Research & Consulting, Savills India.
The Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs), Operational Guidelines July 2020 released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has now laid out a roadmap.
These operational guidelines had chalked out two models. While the first model (M-1) envisages the operation of vacant government funded houses as ARHCs by a concessionaire for 25 years, the second model (M-2) provides for public and private entities to create ARHCs on their own vacant lands. ARHCs also open up the prospects of having a residential REIT in the country.
ARHCs can, arguably, be called the most important of all the policy measures since 2005, since it can enhance liveability in the quickest time — compared to other measures which require longer implementation timeframes. If implemented via one of the two models, the rental housing availability can begin in less than two years, the report said.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Coffee at current levels. Since recording a ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...