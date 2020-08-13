Retail inflation touches 6.93% in July on higher food prices

Ashok Leyland confident about better times ahead
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
Protein based ingredients pumped up retail inflation to a six-month high of nearly 7 per cent in July as against 6.23 per cent in June.
All India Inflation rates based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Consumer Food Prince Index (CPFI) went up to 6.93 per cent and 9.62 per cent respectively. In fact food inflation is inching towards double digits after February registered headline number of 10.81 per cent.
Now all eyes are on August 31, when the Statistics Ministry releases GDP growth number for first three months (April-June) of FY 2019-20. This will complete the set of indicators for further policy action by the government as well as the RBI.
Earlier, industrial growth as reflected by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) saw contraction limiting to over 16 per cent in June as against over 57 per cent in April and over 36 per in May. Keeping all these numbers in mind, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will have a tough task in balancing between growth and inflation while deciding on change in policy rates.
Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist at India Ratings, feels both industrial production and inflation trend suggests different monetary policy action. Retail inflation breaching MPC’s upper band of 6 per cent in seven out of last eight months makes the MPC’s task difficult.
“Ind-Ra believes MPC will watch inflation trajectory very carefully before taking decision on further rate cuts,” he said.
Higher inflation rate in July was mainly caused by six items — meat & fish (18.81 per cent), pulse & products (15.92 per cent), personal care & effects (13.63 per cent), spices (13.27 per cent), oil & fats (12.41 per cent), vegetables (11.29 per cent). The pandemic has cast its shadow over the retail price data collection also and data for states such as Manipur, Nagaland and Puducherry has not been released, as the price data was collected from less than 70 per cent markets.
Increase in inflation in July 2020 can be attributed to base effect. July 2019 retail inflation was 3.15. per cent. Inflation in April-September of 2019-20 was less than 4 per cent and this is now being reflected in higher inflation in April-July FY21.
According to Pant, Ind-Ra expects inflation to remain elevated in 1HFY21 (April-September, FY 2020-21) and would start declining in 2HFY21 (October-March), especially from November 2020.
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...