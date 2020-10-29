Retail investors will get to own more of public sector banks, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all for greater public participation in the banking sector. The government will have to work out the modalities for that, she said while sharing her plans for the sector.
“I would, probably in the later part of next year, focus on some more retail participation in ownership of the banks,” she told BusinessLine in an exclusive interview through video conference.
“We had earlier approved consolidation of 10 banks into four. In the last few years, the Centre has infused about ₹3,50,000 crore by way of capital into public sector banks for regulatory and growth purposes. Governance reforms would be carried out in these banks, so that they become more competitive. A few among them will be encouraged to approach the capital market to raise additional capital,” she added.
Appreciating the dedicated work during the Covid period by bank employees, she said she has asked SBI to talk to the Indian Banks Association to sort out issues related to bank employees, their pension, family pension and pension for those who retired some time ago, whose pension is not commensurate with the pension of equal rank.
“I want bank employees to be given their due. A lot of pensioners are waiting for very long time. Yesterday, I had meeting with Rajkiran Rao of IBA. I spoke to him, too. We need bank employees to be attended to, particularly their families and the pension of retired employees,” she said.
Talking about the economy, Sitharaman expressed optimism about revival. “The pent-up demand has been probably adequately met even between September and early October. The ramping up of capacities of the industries, which is being heard now from various segments, is very clearly indicative of their assessment to sustain the demand. So, I think even after the festival season, we will be back to a good demand-driven supply, and an impetus to the economy, as a result. I can say it will be a sustained revival,” she said.
On challenging the tribunal’s award in the Vodafone case, she said a decision is yet to be taken on it, but the government’s intention is clear on retrospective taxation. “I am clear that we won’t apply taxation retrospectively. Whether I will be changing or amending the law, winding down the amendment which was done in 2012, I will have to take a call on that because whether I retract from that amendment or I live with it... I will have to decide what I will do in due course,” she said.
Talking about the farm laws and the move by the Congress-ruled States in legislating new laws, she said they also have to very clearly understand the Centre’s laws have not encroached into the States’ area.
“What we have done is clearly what is well within the Centre's list of business as per the Constitution... What is in the Centre's list is what we are dealing with and we are explaining it as to how this is going to help farmers.
Read also:
Read also:
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...