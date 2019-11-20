Return filing system is working fine, avoid last-day rush: GSTN to tax payers

The Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Wednesday rejected complaints of system not functioning even as a large number of assessees logged on to file their monthly returns on the last day.

GSTN is the IT backbone of the new indirect tax system. Every assessee is required to file returns either monthly or quarterly. Wednesday was the last day for filing monthly returns. Since most of the taxpayers file their returns on the last day, it resulted in technical glitches after which many users got on to social media to express their grievances.

The agency said that any online system has to have a load threshold and the GST return filing system allows 1.5 lakh returns to be filed at any particular moment. “If this threshold is reached then the site shows a message asking the taxpayer to wait for his turn in a few minutes,” it added while clarifying that it could have been possible that some filers may have momentarily experienced the problem or some difficulty due to a local issue at the taxpayer-filers’ end. It claimed that the GST return filing system has been working as expected and coherently and more than 55.79 lakh returns were filed till 4.00 pm on Wednesday.

The agency said the GST return filing system was working within expected limits. More than 11.52 lakh GSTR3B form returns, for the month of October, were filed on Tuesday with about 1.82 lakh returns filed in the peak hour. Also, on Monday, more than 8.14 lakh returns were filed while on Friday, more than 9.23 lakh GSTR 3B returns were filed.

GSTN said the taxpayers are requested not to wait till the last three days to file their returns as normally there may be a huge rush to file the returns on these days.