The robust signals from the rural sector, coupled with increased demand for premium and entry-level segments, are set to bolster the two-wheeler (2W) market in March, an industry body said on Thursday.

Similarly, both the three-wheeler (3W) and commercial vehicle (CV) sectors anticipate a boost in sales, driven by the financial year-end rush and an infusion of funds into the market, which is expected to stimulate purchases, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in its monthly report.

In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, the confluence of financial year-end buying incentives, improved vehicle availability, and seasonal factors such as marriages is likely to propel demand, it said.

“However, the anticipation of elections casts a shadow over this positive scenario, with potential deferred purchases across segments. The commercial vehicle sector, in particular, might face a cautious approach from customers waiting for the outcome of general elections. Supply constraints further complicate the landscape, especially in the PV segment, where the availability of popular variants remain a concern,” Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA said in the monthly report.

External factors like crop failures in rural areas could also dampen market sentiment and financial liquidity, posing additional hurdles to sustained growth, he said, adding that overall, the near-term outlook for March 2024 in the auto retail sector is one of cautious optimism.

On monthly retail sales, FADA reported that the PV segment grew by 12.36 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 3,30,107 units in February, compared with 2,93,803 units in the corresponding month last year.

The 2W retail sales also grew by 13.25 per cent y-o-y to 14,39,523 units during the month, compared with 12,71,073 units in the same month last year.

The retail sales of 3W grew by 24 per cent y-o-y to 94,918 units last month, compared with 76,619 units in February 2023.

Tractor sales also grew by 11 per cent y-o-y to 76,626 units during the month, compared with 69,034 units in the corresponding month last year.

Retail sales of CV grew by around five per cent y-o-y to 88,367 units in February, compared with 84,337 units in February 2023.

The grand total of all categories grew by 13 per cent y-o-y to 20,29,541 units in February, compared with 17,94,866 units in the same month last year, the FADA monthly report indicated.