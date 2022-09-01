Services exports rise 20.2% to $23.26 billion in July: RBI data

India's services exports increased by 20.2 per cent year-on-year to $23.26 billion in July, according to Reserve Bank data released on Thursday.

The July exports were, however, lower than $25.29 billion in June this fiscal.

As per the monthly data on India's international trade in services for July 2022, the imports rose 22.3 per cent to $13.92 billion in July. In June, the imports stood at $15.76 billion.

The exports during April-July 2022-23 stood at $94.75 billion, and the imports totalled $58.94 billion during the period.

Monthly data on services are provisional and are likely to undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis, the RBI said.