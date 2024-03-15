India’s Shipping Ministry has approved waterways projects worth ₹645 crore on Brahmaputra in Assam. Projects, aimed at boosting river tourism, will be implemented with financial assistance from the Centre.

“New projects are aimed at building new capacity along the Brahmaputra to boost river tourism, public commute in Assam”: Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said.

Projects will involve the creation of slipways at strategic locations in Dhubri and Majuli, new passenger terminals at Ghagor in North Lakhimpur and Bahari in Barpeta district of Assam. There will be additional passenger terminals in Goalpara, Guijan, Kurua, Dhubri, Disangmukh & Matmora.

“These ten projects will enhance transportation efficiency, stimulate industrial development and trade in the region,” Sonowal added.

Projects, which will be developed under the Sagarmala programme.

Development Projects in NE

With the development of North-Eastern States in focus, including Assam, projects exceeding ₹1,000 crore have been initiated under the Sagarmala program.

In Assam, projects exceeding ₹760 crore are currently underway.

The Ministry will also be developing river tourism and water sports along Brahmaputra. This includes construction of tourist jetties at Oriumghat, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Koliabhomora Bridge at Tezpur, Bogibeel Bridge, Dikhow Mukh, Kalongmukh and Uzanbazar in Guwahati.

Eastern Grid in the works

According to Sonowal, development of an Eastern Grid, at Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along with Ganga and Sundarbans, will boost regional integration and trade with South Asia and Eastern South Asia.

“The Eastern Grid can unlock multi-lateral trade potential of $49 billion,” he said.

The Centre has also spent ₹1,040 crore on the development of waterways which has resulted in the operation of 20 Waterways in the North Eastern Region, which was only one till 2014.

Cargo handled via Indo Bangladesh Protocol route (IBPR) has increased by 170 per cent too he said, adding that the first ship repair facility, with an investment worth ₹208 crore is being developed through Hooghly - Cochin Shipyard Ltd (HCSL) at Pandu along River Brahmaputra.

The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route, developed jointly by India and Bangladesh, at an estimated cost of ₹305.84 crore provides an alternate connectivity for all North-eastern States from Guwahati and Jogighopa to Kolkata and Haldia ports.

The Sirajganj-Diakhowa route (175 km) on River Jamuna and Ashuganj-Zakiganj (295km) segment of river Kushiyara on the IBP routes are being developed to connect with Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along NW-16.