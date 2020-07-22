Shipping Ministry regulates routes for fishing and merchant boats in South-West waters

Meeting a long-pending demand, the Shipping Ministry has separated the operation routes of merchant vessels and fishing vessels in South-West Indian waters, to make navigation safer and more efficient.

The Arabian Sea around the south-west coast of India is a busy sea route, with substantial number of merchant ships passing through the area, along with a large number of fishing vessels. Sometimes accidents occur, resulting in damage of property, environmental pollution, and occasionally loss of lives.

Ease of navigation

Union Minister for State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the decision reflects the Ministry’s commitment to ensure ease of navigation on Indian waters. It will also ensure improvement in avoidance of collision, ease in flow of traffic along with safety of life at sea and enhance protection of marine environment.

“It is a very proactive and positive step of Directorate General of Shipping, which will efficiently regulate shipping traffic in this region.”

The coordinates of the routeing system in south-west of Indian waters are notified by D-G Shipping through M.S. Notice-11 of 2020. The new routes come into force with effect from August 1.