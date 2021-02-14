Soaring steel prices: Road Ministry takes steps to widen steel supplier base

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued orders that all steel — whether produced from ore, billets, pellets or melting of scrap — will be allowed to be used for National Highway construction, as long as it meets the standards required for specific grades of steel.
This is aimed at increasing the steel supplier base in the backdrop of rising steel prices,
The steel proposed to be used would be tested in NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited laboratories as a third party check before approval. The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
Earlier, the contract provisions required use of steel produced by primary/integrated steel producers only, according to official sources.
With this step, the supplier base for steel used in the construction of national highways would increase, leading to more competition and better price discovery by the markets.
In view of the increase in steel prices, which can impact the cost of building national highways, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari had suggested the need to re-look at all conditions which could be restrictive, without impacting the quality of material used for highway construction.
This is also part of the continuous effort by the Minister to reduce costs through use of new technology, reducing restrictions on suppliers and making the procurement system transparent.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
My sister recently sent me a photograph of myself as a two-year old, playing in the snow, in Sweden. I look ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...