The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear the arguments to be presented by the counsels for the consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC) and administrator over the issue of evaluation matrix and a possible relaxation made in the same to facilitate an isolated resolution applicant on Thursday.

The counsel for the successful resolution applicant that is National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) is also likely to present his arguments before the division bench.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure, whose financial bid was adjudged the second-highest in terms of NPV, had filed a petition before the Kolkata bench of NCLT raising questions over the evaluation matrix. The counsel appearing on behalf of Authum, had, on Wednesday argued about the evaluation matrix that gave NARCL a higher score in the bid submitted for the Srei group companies. The counsel also alleged that a relaxation in the evaluation matrix was made for an isolated resolution applicant that is NARCL.

Following the completion of the challenge mechanism process, the Srei group entities received three bids. The consolidated CoC for two insolvent Srei companies approved NARCL’s offer of ₹5,555 crore in NPV terms including upfront cash of ₹3,180 crore, with the highest voting (89.25 per cent) amongst the bidders.

The resolution plan submitted by Authum Investment and Infrastructure (₹5,526 crore in NPV terms) received 84.86 per cent vote and that of the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors (₹4,680 crore in NPV terms) got 9 per cent vote.