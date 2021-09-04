Stalin announces cancellation of market levy on cotton

A one per cent market levy on cotton and cotton waste would be withdrawn and the relevant legislation shall be suitably amended to give effect, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, announced in the Assembly on Saturday.

Citing representations from weavers and entrepreneurs, Stalin said the levy of one per cent fee by the market committee “is cancelled,” and an amendment Bill would be passed in the ongoing Assembly session.

TNAPM Act

Under the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act 1987, one per cent fee – based on the sale value – is levied on cotton and cotton waste by the market committee.

While such a fee should be levied only on cotton bales, cotton and cotton waste also face the one per cent fee, Stalin said.

Due to this, small mills faced huge difficulties and withdrawal of levy on cotton has been a long time demand of weavers and entrepreneurs, he said.

Also see: Boosting demand key to economic revival: Harsh Pati Singhania

During a consultation after his government assumed office on May 7, this request was reiterated. Considering such requests, the one per cent market levy is cancelled, he added.

According to the TNAPM Act, the market committee shall levy a fee on any notified agricultural produce bought or sold in the notified market area.