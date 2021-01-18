Stalled projects worth over ₹13-lakh cr assessed at Pragati Meetings in last five years, says Modi

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
A total of ₹13 lakh crore worth of stalled projects were assessed for resolutions during the Pragati Meetings held over the past five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
“The objective of New India is to understand the necessities of the people and quickly address them to achieve faster progress. Pragati platform plays a key role in fast-tracking the development works that are stuck at various levels between different departments,” Modi said.
“In past five years, during these Pragati meetings, we have assessed projects worth over ₹13 lakh crore. Many of the stalled projects, which were important for the country but remained incomplete for years, were reviewed in these meetings,. We have resolved the complexities involved to put them back on track,” Modi said in his virtual address at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Surat Metro Rail project and commencement of phase-2 of Ahmedabad metro rail project.
Last month,, the Prime Minister had chaired the 34th Pragati Meeting to assess and resolve issues faced by large public projects.
“ In these Pragati meetings, we sit for hours and go into the details of each individual project and try to understand the issues faced in their implementations. We directly engage with stakeholders to find out a solution of projects that are stuck for decades,” he added.
The work on the Metro rail projects was launched by the Prime Minister in the presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
The total cost of phase-II of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail project is estimated at ₹5,384 crore, while the Surat Metro Rail project phase-I, which will have total length of 40.35 km, is estimated at ₹12,020 crore.
