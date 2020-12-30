States told to strive for 100% enrolment in Ayushman Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked all the States to strive for 100 per cent enrolment in Ayushman Bharat, a centrally-sponsored healthcare programme that provides free secondary healthcare.

This came at the 34th interaction meeting of PRAGATI (Pro Active Governance and Timely Implementation), an interactive platform aimed at addressing common man’s grievances and monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Central government as well as projects flagged by State governments.

Meeting targets

At the meeting on Wednesday, Modi also encouraged States and Union Territories to draw a roadmap for achieving the targets in Mission Mode under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Various projects, programmes and grievances were reviewed at the meeting. Projects of the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs were discussed. These projects, with a total cost of about ₹ 1 lakh crore, pertained to 10 States and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

During the interaction, Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission programmes were also reviewed. Grievances related to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs were taken up.

The Prime Minister directed all the officials to ensure and expedite comprehensive resolution of grievances.

In the previous 33rd PRAGATI interactions, 280 projects, along with 50 programmes/schemes and grievances across 18 sectors were taken up, an official release said.