Economy

Steel Scrap Recycling Policy issued

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

The Ministry of Steel has issued the Steel Scrap Recycling Policy. The policy aims to promote circular economy in the steel sector, according to an official statement.

Promotion of a formal and scientific collection, dismantling and processing activities for end of life products that are sources of recyclable scraps also feature in the policy. The policy aims to make India a producer of high quality ferrous scrap for quality steel production thus minimising the dependency on imports.

Creation of a mechanism for treating waste streams and residues produced from dismantling and shredding facilities in compliance to Hazardous & Other Wastes (Management & Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 is also proposed in the policy.

Published on November 08, 2019
policy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Indian tea prices rise 3.4 per cent