Steel Scrap Recycling Policy issued

The Ministry of Steel has issued the Steel Scrap Recycling Policy. The policy aims to promote circular economy in the steel sector, according to an official statement.

Promotion of a formal and scientific collection, dismantling and processing activities for end of life products that are sources of recyclable scraps also feature in the policy. The policy aims to make India a producer of high quality ferrous scrap for quality steel production thus minimising the dependency on imports.

Creation of a mechanism for treating waste streams and residues produced from dismantling and shredding facilities in compliance to Hazardous & Other Wastes (Management & Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 is also proposed in the policy.