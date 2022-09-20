Step up capex, action on CAG reports, fill vacancies on top priority: PM’s eight point agenda for Govt Ministries

New Delhi, September 20

Stepping up capital expenditure, taking up remedial action based on CAG reports as well as filling up all vacancies on a priority basis are some of the key areas that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants government Ministries and departments to focus on.

These issues are understood to have been highlighted at a recent meeting of the Council of Ministers earlier this month on September 7.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has now written to all Secretaries stating that the Prime Minister has emphasised upon these eight issues. In the letter, Gauba has asked them to initiate immediate action.

Each Ministry and department should regularly monitor capital expenditure, take steps to ensure that the pace of capex is stepped up and full utilisation of the budgetary allocation is achieved, the letter has said.

“Ministries and Departments to meticulously study the CAG Reports, take remedial actions and undertake systemic improvements,” it has further said.

Filling up of vacant posts should be given top priority.

“Ministries and departments to finalise the calendar for appointments by direct recruitment and filling up of vacancies consequent to promotions and retirements,” it has said, adding that they can also take steps in consultation with Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to further compress the time-frame for completion of recruitment process.

“Technology may be suitably leveraged and monitoring mechanisms strengthened for filling up posts as per schedule,” it further said, adding that DoPT may coordinate the issuance of appointment letters across all Ministries and departments.

Further, it has also called upon Ministries and departments to make concerted efforts to target 100 per cent procurement of goods and services through GeM. Secretaries should also undertake a monthly review to ensure this is followed.

Ministries and departments should also ensure time-bound completion of rationalisation exercise of Autonomous Bodies.

Maintaining cleanliness should be another focus area. “Under Special Campaign 2.0, for cleanliness in offices and for disposal of pending references, Ministries/ Departments to give special attention to attached, subordinate, field offices, including in the remotest parts of the country,” the directive has further said.

NITI Aayog and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change should also prepare a roadmap and action plan for the LIFE campaign in consultation with relevant Ministries and departments.

Further, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade should finalise the proposals relating to decriminalisation of minor offences expeditiously, in consultation with relevant Ministries and departments and NITI Aayog.