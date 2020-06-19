Supreme Court stays Delhi HC’s order on more time to file Cenvat credit

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
New Delhi, June 19 The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed May 5 order of the Delhi High court which asked the GST Administration to allow all eligible assessees to file claim for transitional credit by June 30.
It is a big setback to businesses which were expecting some relief by availing themsleves of accumulated credit as on June 30, 2017.
Transitional credit or Cenvat credit refers to the use of tax credit accumulated up to June 30, 2017, the last day of the erstwhile Central excise and service tax regime. After many changes, the government permitted submission of the declaration electronically in Form GST TRAN-1, but not beyond March 31, 2020.
However, many assessees alleged that technical glitches at the Tax Department end prevented them from claiming the transitional credit, and approached courts. Among rulings by various High Courts, the one by the Delhi High Court dated May 5 was the most important as it allowed not just the petitioner but all other affected assessees to file claim by June 30. This order was challenged by the GST Administration in the Supreme Court.
Main argument of the Tax Department before the apex was court was that the time limit prescribed for availing transitional credit is ‘mandatory’, ‘rational’ and ‘reasonable’. It stated that Cenvat credit or ITC credits are not absolute/vested rights over and above the statute but subject to the statutory provisions and rules under which they exist.
It also highlighted that limitations for filing return is required for effective administration and smooth functioning of administrative machinery. Further it pointed out that Limitation Act, 1963 cannot override limitations prescribed in a special statute and that the assessee’s case was not attributable to ‘technical difficulties on common portal.’
After the May 5 ruling, the Finance Ministry notified a retrospective amendment in the Central Goods and Services Act (CGST Act 2017) on May 17. Accordingly, it has formally been made effective to prescribe the time limit and the manner for availing ITC against certain unavailed credit under the existing law. The fine print of the amendment makes it clear that the power to prescribe a timeline now emanates from a law enacted by Parliament and not from the sub-ordinate legislation, that is rule. The Delhi High Court’s order was based on rule.
Interestingly, after the amendment notification, the Delhi High Court gave ruling in two similar matters this week. In the first one, it said: “In spite of the amendment, we can say without hesitation that the said decision is not entirely resting on the fact that statute [CGST Act] did not prescribe for any time limit for availing the transition of the input tax credit.
“There are several other grounds and reasons enumerated in the said decision (May 5) and discussed hereinafter, that continue to apply with full rigour even today, regardless of amendment to Section 140 of the CGST Act.”
Then in the second ruling, it asked the Tax Department to open the portal for submission of transitional credit claims, and report compliance by June 19.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the GST Administration to permit all eligible assessees to file claim by June 30 and in case the facility is not provided, then the assessee can use accumulated transitional credit in settling GST (Goods & Services Tax) liability in July.
Now, it is expected that there will be no execution of all these orders.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...