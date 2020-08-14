Suspense surrounds I-T Dept’s proposed move to track a dozen transactions

Reinforcing India’s role as ‘pharmacy to the world’ post Covid
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to make the tax system painless, faceless and seamless, the Taxman triggered suspense proposing a series of measures to widen the tax base.
On Thursday evening, much after Modi’s announcements, the Government’s Citizen Engagement Platform, myGov, tweeted a slide that listed 11 Specified Financial Transaction (SFT) to be reported by payment receiver or supplier of goods and services to the Income Tax Department.
But very soon this slide was removed from social media and neither the Finance Ministry officials nor I-T Department officials would comment on it, leaving everyone confused
“It is just a proposal and should be viewed only as such,” was all that a senior CBDT official would tell BusinessLine.
The SFTs included annual payment of educational fee/donations above ₹1 lakh; electricity consumption above ₹1 lakh; domestic business class air travel, foreign travel, payment to hotels above ₹20,000; purchase of jewellery, white goods, paintings, marble above ₹1 lakh; deposits/credits in current account above ₹50 lakh, deposit/credits in non-current account above ₹25 lakh; payment of property tax above ₹20,000 per annum; life insurance premium above ₹ 50,000, health insurance premium above ₹20,000; and Share Transactions/D-Mat Accounts/Bank Lockers.
Apart from these, another proposal was inclusion of three financial actions for compulsory filing of I-T returns. These include persons having bank transactions above ₹30 lakh, all professionals, businesses having turnover above ₹50 lakh, and rental income of more than ₹40,000 (presumably per month).
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...