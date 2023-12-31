After a successful run in 2023, automobile manufacturers are gearing up for another exciting year in 2024 and there will be more than 100 launches in the passenger vehicles, mostly sports utility vehicles (SUVs) that are in trend right now.

Kicking off from January itself, the first launch will be by country’s luxury car market leader Mercedes-Benz India with its GLS Luxury SUV on January 8, followed by Kia India new Sonet compact SUV on January 15 and Hyundai Motor India facelifted Creta on January 16.

The GLS will continue Mercedes-Benz’s SUV dominance, bolstered in 2023 with the launch of four New SUVs -- the new GLC, the GLE, the EQE SUV and the invincible G 400 d. The GLS luxury SUV is a flagship model from the house of Mercedes-Benz.

Kia’s Sonet that was unveiled on December 14, will be launched with more than 25 safety features, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with 10 autonomous features and 15 Hi-Safety features. The company has commenced bookings from December 20.

According to Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India, the new Sonet premium value proposition at the back of highest segment-leading connected features, a refreshed design, and the reintroduction of manual transmission in the diesel variants will definitely garner even more admiration from our valued customers.

Also Read: SUV volumes hit a historic high of more than 2 lakh units in October

Kia India has sold 2.84 lakh vehicles, contributing 33 per cent to the company’s overall domestic sales, he said.

After, Kia Sonet, the next in line will be Hyundai’s facelifted Creta, which is one of the highest selling mid size SUVs and has a presence of more than 9.50 lakh cars on road till now.

From February onwards, there are launches that include Maruti Suzuki’s new generation Swift and this year it is expected to come with a strong hybrid petrol engine (1.2 litre) with a host of new features and changes to the exterior. Swift hatchback is one of the best selling models ever till date, from Maruti Suzuki’s stable.

In March, one of the best selling compact sedans, again from Maruti Suzuki, the Swift Dzire is expected to be launched with a strong hybrid petrol engine, with regular petrol and CNG options.

In March/ April, India’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker Tata Motors is expected to launch the Harrier EV. Based on the Omega-Arc platform, this will be the largest EV from Tata Motors’ line-up of EVs. Later in the year, the company is also launching Curvv EV which is based on the Generation-2 EV architecture, delivering a higher range while retaining the credibility and reliability standards set by the Generation-1 products powered by Ziptron.

Post the launch of Curvv EV, Tata Motors is also expected to launch the EV version of its micro SUV ‘Punch’ towards the end of the year.

Also Read: Kia brings in the updated Sonet compact SUV

Other interesting launches in 2024 will include Maruti Suzuki’s EV, new seven-seater SUV, Toyota Taisor (based on Maruti’s Fronx compact SUV), new Fortuner, Hyundai’s Creta N Line, facelifted Tucson and Alcazar, Honda Cars’ new compact SUV, new-generation Amaze.

One of the most interesting launches will be from Mahindra & Mahindra in the middle of the year – launch of the much awaited Thar five-door SUV in August. The company will also launch facelifted XUV300 compact SUV and also new XUV500.

Towards the festive season, Kia India is expected launch its largest EV in the form of EV9, which was showcased during the Auto Expo in January 2023. The company will also launch the new generation Carnival, the multi purpose vehicle (MPV).

Apart from these mass market launches, companies such as Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan, Renault and Citroen are also expected to launch refreshed versions of their existing models during 2024.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit