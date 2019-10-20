Textile industry asks Govt to ban import of used clothes from China, Bangladesh and Indonesia

The newly formed National Committee on Textiles and Clothing has urged the government to stop import of used clothes from China, Bangladesh and Indonesia when the entire textile industry is reeling under falling exports, rising imports and slowing domestic demand.

The committee has also sought adequate safeguard measures on imports of fibres, yarns, fabrics and readymade garments and extending the benefits of enhanced Merchandise Exports under India Scheme and Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies on Export of Garments till the overall scheme on Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product comes into force.

Bogged by various issues, textile and clothing associations such Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council, Apparel Export Promotion Council, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry have formed a steering committee the National Committee on Textiles and Clothing under the chairmanship of T Rajkumar, Chairman, CITI.

As a short term policy measures to bail out the struggling industry, NCTC submitted a memorandum to Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal and sought a two year moratorium on interest and loan repayment or providing additional liquidity to support the financially stressed textile units.

The industry also apprised Goyal on issues relating to GST, the ease of doing business and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership negotiations.

NCTC has urged Cotton Corporation of India to factor in low international prices when procuring cotton under Minimum Support Price to protect farmers interest. Domestic prices are trading firm due to high MSP while price in global markets have fallen sharply on the back of a bumper crop. This has led sharp spike in imports even as some domestic farmers are finding it difficult o sell their cotton at MSP to CCI.

A NCTC delegation led by Rajkumar also met Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman to submit a Joint Memorandum apprising her about the urgent need to release the pending claims under various incentive schemes; urging banks to expeditiously upload documents for release of TUF (Technology Upgradation Fund) subsidy, reducing the margin money for raising working capital from 25 per cent to 10 per cent and extend 5 per cent interest subvention for all textiles and clothing export products.