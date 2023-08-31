The Alternative Board (TAB), a global firm offering business coaching and peer advisory boards to entrepreneurs, is planning to triple its membership base in India to 250 in the next 3 years.

“We currently have 78 members. Our goal is to reach 250 members in the next 3 years and eventually scale it up to 3,000 members across the country,” said Ramas Krishnan, Managing Partner, TAB India.

Headquartered in Colorado, USA, TAB is an exclusive membership organisation focused on providing mentorship to small business owners through peer advisory boards and business coaching. It has over 25,000 business owners, across 24 countries, as its members.

In 2018, TAB entered the Indian market and has since worked with over 125 companies in sectors ranging from manufacturing to construction and professional services.

On Thursday, the company forayed into the Chennai market. Krishnan said the company expands through a franchise format. It is currently present in Mumbai, Chennai and Puducherry and is likely to add two more regional franchisees.

All about TAB

TAB supports business owners to take their business to the next level through an alternative advisory board, which is made up of other local business owners. Each board is made up of eight business owners from non-competing businesses. The Board meets for four hours every month where business owners from diverse industries share their experiences and learnings to improve the business of others. TAB also offers one-on-one coaching to implement business goals.

“The value of peer board advisory goes beyond statutory boards,” said VG Somasekhar, TAB Business Owner, Chennai. He said while statutory boards are held mainly to meet the compliance needs, peer advisory boards act as the real sounding board, where one entrepreneur has the right to offer transparent business feedback to another entrepreneur. “There are no such forums available for MSMEs.”

