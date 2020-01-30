There’s nothing to panic about Coronavirus, says auto industry

Putting to rest any concerns on the possible impact of Coronavirus on the Auto Expo, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has said that all precautions will be taken to ensure that there is no scare.

“We have gone through the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and are taking adequate precautions at the venue of the Auto Expo. People who are coming are also aware and well informed,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), told BusinessLine.

The biennial event held at Greater Noida this time will have many Chinese companies as participants and they have already booked 20 per cent of the 40,000 sq m at the venue.

Some of the leading companies participating at the Expo include MG Motor who is going to showcase its future SUVs and electric cars, Great Wall Motors (GWM) and BYD Auto who are coming for the first time.

GWM will undertake the global premiere of Haval Concept H and the Indian debut of Concept Vehicle Vision 2025. It will also showcase its excellence and strength in automotive technology with its range of Haval SUVs, GWM EV products, and innovations in the area of intelligent safety, connectivity and advanced autonomous systems, the company said.

When asked, a spokesperson at MG Motor said no one from China is coming to attend the show and sources from GWM said that the delegates attending the show are already in India before the outbreak of the virus in China.

Components makers

In the components sector also, there are more than 200 exhibitors from China slated to be participating at the auto components show to be held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

And, there too, all the necessary precautionary measures are in place for the four-day event in the wake of the virus outbreak in the neighbouring country, said Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

“Chinese participation in the components show has always been there. We have a dedicated pavilion for Chinese companies this year. Of the total 1,500 exhibitors, 200 are Chinese. I would say they will occupy less than 10 per cent of the total space of 56,000 square metres,” Deepak Jain, President, ACMA said.

However, he added that there is nothing to worry about the participants or exhibitors from China as most of them are either already there and whosoever comes later will also be screened first while entering the country.

According to sources, there will be medical facilities also available at both the venues of the events from the usual ‘first aid’ medical centre and this time there will be a ‘few more’ medical centres than the usual ones.

The auto components show ‘Auto Expo 2020 Components’ would take place from February 6-9, while the Motor Show (with the theme of ‘Explore the World of Mobility’) would to be held from February 5-12 at Greater Noida.