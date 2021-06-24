Toy industry has capacity to bring growth to neediest segment: PM Modi

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Indian toy industry has the capacity to bring growth to the neediest segment of the society. Calling it ‘Toyconomy’, PM Modi said that the global toy market is about $100 billion and India has only 1.5 per cent of this market.
“India imports almost 80 per cent of its toys. This means that crores of rupees are being drained out of the country. This needs to change. This sector has the capacity to bring progress and growth to the neediest segments of society. Toy industry has its own small-scale industry, artisans comprising of rural population, dalits, poor people and tribal population,” said PM Modi while interacting with the participants of Toycathon-2021.
PM Modi called for new models of innovation and financing to make Indian toys competitive at the global level. He added that there is a need for new ideas to be incubated, new start-ups promoted, taking new technology to traditional toy makers and creating new market demand. This is the inspiration behind events like Toyacathon
Modi said that in the last 5-6 years, youth has been connected with the key challenges of the country through the platform of Hackathons.
Referring to the cheap data and growth of Internet-led rural connectivity Modi called for exploration of possibilities in virtual, digital and online gaming in India. “Most of the online and digital games available in the market are not based on Indian concepts and many such games promote violence and cause mental stress. The world wants to learn about India’s capabilities, art and culture and society. Toys can play a big role in that India has ample content and competence for digital gaming,” he said.
Modi mentioned that the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence is a huge opportunity for the innovators and creators of the toy industry. Many incidents, stories of India’s freedom fighters and their valour and leadership can be created into gaming concepts. These innovators have a big role in connecting ‘folk with the future’. There is a need to create interesting and interactive games that ‘engage, entertain and educate.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...