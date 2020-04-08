Traders propose extension of lockdown till April 30

Traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has asked the government for an extension of the lockdown period by 15 more days, till April 30, in the interest of the country.

The suggestion for extension was made by CAIT in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On the basis of a survey conducted with senior trade leaders of all States, CAIT has urged the government to extend the lockdown period in the wake of rapidly growing threat from the coronavirus,” according to a press release issued by CAIT on Wednesday.

Although the traders will be facing several trading, economic and financial challenges yet in the interest of the country, they are well prepared to support an extension, the release added.

The national lockdown, which started on March 25, is scheduled to end on April 15, but discussions are on for a possible extension given the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

CAIT said the trading community across the country was ready to follow any decision taken by the government in letter and spirit.