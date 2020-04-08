Economy

Traders propose extension of lockdown till April 30

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 08, 2020 Published on April 08, 2020

Traders are facing several trading, economic and financial challenges due to lockdown   -  THE HINDU

CAIT writes to PM expressing support to combat Covid-19

Traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has asked the government for an extension of the lockdown period by 15 more days, till April 30, in the interest of the country.

The suggestion for extension was made by CAIT in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On the basis of a survey conducted with senior trade leaders of all States, CAIT has urged the government to extend the lockdown period in the wake of rapidly growing threat from the coronavirus,” according to a press release issued by CAIT on Wednesday.

Although the traders will be facing several trading, economic and financial challenges yet in the interest of the country, they are well prepared to support an extension, the release added.

The national lockdown, which started on March 25, is scheduled to end on April 15, but discussions are on for a possible extension given the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

CAIT said the trading community across the country was ready to follow any decision taken by the government in letter and spirit.

Published on April 08, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Near-term outlook for the commercial vehicle industry is negative: ICRA