Traders propose extension of lockdown till April 30

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has asked the government for an extension of the lockdown period by 15 more days, till April 30, in the interest of the country.
The suggestion for extension was made by CAIT in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“On the basis of a survey conducted with senior trade leaders of all States, CAIT has urged the government to extend the lockdown period in the wake of rapidly growing threat from the coronavirus,” according to a press release issued by CAIT on Wednesday.
Although the traders will be facing several trading, economic and financial challenges yet in the interest of the country, they are well prepared to support an extension, the release added.
The national lockdown, which started on March 25, is scheduled to end on April 15, but discussions are on for a possible extension given the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
CAIT said the trading community across the country was ready to follow any decision taken by the government in letter and spirit.
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...