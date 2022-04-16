Trinamool, Congress bag bypolls

The BJP and the National Democratic Alliance failed to win a single seat in the bypolls to four Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha held across four States. Trinamool Congress candidate and film star Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP’s Agnimitra Paul by more than three lakh votes. The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of Babul Supriyo, who resigned from the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress last year.

Supriyo, who was Trinamool Congress’s candidate in Ballygunge Assembly constituency, won with a margin of more than 20,000 votes defeating CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim. The BJP came third in Ballygunge. Trinamool leader Subrata Mukherjee, who was representing Ballygunge, died recently.

Meanwhile in Bihar, the RJD deafeated the BJP in Bochahan seat. Amar Kumar Paswan of the RJD won by 36,653 defeating BJP’s Baby Kumari. The seat was with the NDA in the 2020 elections. Former NDA partner Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won the seat in 2020, but finished third this time.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) retained the Kolhapur North Assembly seat. Congress party’s Jayashri Yadav won the seat by defeating BJP’s Satyajeet Kadam. The bypoll was held after the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav.

In Chhattisgarh too, the Congress won the Khairagarh bypoll. The ruling party’s candidate Yashoda Verma defeated BJP’s Komal Janghel by a margin of over 20000 votes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked voters of Asansol and Ballygunge for standing with the Trinamool Congress. “I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates,” she said.