Two Indian start-ups bag honours at global manufacturing summit in Russia

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Two Indian start-ups have won the Mohammed Bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity award at the second edition of Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) being held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.
GARV Toilets (providers of smart sanitation services that deploy Internet of Things) won in the ‘Sustainable Cities’ category, while A2P Energy Solutions (which seeks to prevent stubble burning by converting agricultural waste into energy) bagged the honours in the ‘Sustainable Energy’ category.
They were selected as winners from over 1,100 entries across four categories in an open challenge that included multiple round of pitches and interviews. Each winner took home a prize money of $100,000.
The initiative, named after the ruler of Dubai and vice-president of the UAE, seeks to recognise achievements that positively contribute to the well being of the world while fostering resilience, community, harmony and dignity.
Faridabad-based start-up GARV Toilets, founded by Mayank Midha, was set up in 2015. His inspiration came from the Swachh Bharat Mission and the fact that 774 million Indians lack access to adequate sanitation. In fact, 23.5 million people do not have access to toilets at home. The public/private toilets they use are not clean forcing people to defecate in the open.
GARV’s portable toilets are made of steel and maintained through automation. They are fitted with IoT sensors to collect data on usage, functioning of the toilet and capture information on user’s hygiene behaviour. “We have so far installed 721 toilets of which 320 are smart technology enabled across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra,” said Midha, who graduated from the Institute of Rural Management at Anand (Gujarat).
Recently, GARV tweaked its business model by including showers and drinking water facilities. The start-up will soon begin rolling out what it calls Smart Sanitation Hubs in Mathura and Brindavan. It plans to offer a monthly subscription plan for users through smart cards. As of now as many as one lakh people are using its facilities every day. Recently, it received funding from IIT-Kanpur Incubation Centre.
A2P Energy Solutions, a start-up founded in 2018 by Sukhmeet Singh, who spent 11 years in tech consulting, seeks to provide solution to the most pressing issue of stubble burning that spikes pollution levels in Delhi. It seeks to offer technology to convert 500 million tonnes of agricultural waste into fuel pellets and animal feed. Pepsi, HUL and a few large pharmaceutical companies are its buyers.
“The stubble burning causes losses to the tune of $30 billion which is 1.5 times India’s health and education budget,” said Singh. The start-up uses technology to colour code pre-harvested fields to ensure efficient collection of waste. It has innovated to manufacture effective fuel (those that do not damage the boiler) and design machines using material science to produce that fuel.
In the last one year, the start-up has converted 900 tonnes of waste thereby saving 13.14 lakh kg of CO2. “You can imagine the potential if we convert all the 500 million tonnes of agriculture waste,” he pointed out. A2P Energy, which has got a grant from Aston University, UK, is in the process of setting up a pilot plant after which the scaling up process will commence either by setting up its own facilities or through a franchisee model.
The writer was in Yekaterinburg at the invitation of GMIS
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...