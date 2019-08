The Uttar Pradesh state government has increased Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. After the hike petrol will cost ₹2.50 per litre and diesel will cost ₹1 a litre more than the current prices in the state. The new prices will be effective midnight.

A statement from the UP government said that the VAT levied on petrol will be 26.80 per cent or ₹16.74 a litre (whichever is higher) and the VAT on diesel will be 17.48 per cent or ₹ 9.41 litre (whichever is higher).