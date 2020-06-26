UP, TN, Telangana owe over ₹43,000 crore to CPSU Gencos

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
The power distribution companies (Discoms) of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana alone owe nearly half the total pending dues to Central PSU (CPSU) power generation companies (Gencos).
According to data compiled by the Ministry of Power, these three States alone owed ₹43,048 crore of the ₹94,127 crore in total pending dues to CPSU Gencos as on March 31, 2020. Uttar Pradesh owed the highest, at ₹17,825 crore, while Tamil Nadu came second at ₹17,039 crore and Telangana, at ₹8,184 crore.
Other States with high pendency are Maharashtra (₹7,386 crore), Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (₹6,834 crore), Karnataka (₹6,775 crore) and Andhra Pradesh (₹6,673 crore).
These accumulated dues pertain to pre-lockdown periods. But the Discoms found it hard to recover payments from consumers as the lockdowns curtailed civilian movement.
To help Discoms make these payments, the Centre is offering ₹90,000 crore in liquidity support under the Aatmanirbhar package. This support will be in the form of soft loans by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and its subsidiary, REC India. But, the onus of paying back these loans will lie on the respective State governments if the Discoms default.
The loans from PFC and REC will not come as a grant from the Centre. They will be borrowing this amount from the market under the usual dispensation.
The Centre has also decided to defer fixed charge on electricity to be paid by the Discoms to Gencos for the lockdown periods — this will be repaid in three equal instalments in subsequent months.
It is estimated that consumers will save up to 25 per cent on their monthly electricity bills because of these measures.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...