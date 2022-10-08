The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) has criticised the US government’s recent decision to issue an advisory cautioning its citizens against travel to India because of crime and terrorism and sought a review.

In India, there are sporadic violent activities which are insignificant as compared to what is happening in some other countries, a statement issued on Saturday by IACC, a bilateral body promoting business and commercial activities between the two countries, pointed out

“Viewed in this light the recent advisory issued by the US government discouraging people from the US to travel to India because of terrorist activities or law and order situation is ill-founded and not supported by any factual data,” it said.

Safe destination

The chamber stressed that India was a safe destination for business and tourism and there was no threat to US citizens visiting India, “Such advisories act as roadblocks for the increasingly cordial and mature relationship between the two countries. It is suggested that the advisory may be reviewed so that the impression regarding risk in India for US travellers can be dispelled,” it said.

The US State Department raised the India Travel Advisory Level to 2 on a scale of one to 4 (4 being the greatest likelihood of life-threatening risk) in a new travel advisory issued on Friday and asked its citizens to exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. US citizens have been advised not to travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and have been asked not travel anywhere alone, especially women.

“Indian authorities report that rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crimes, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities,” the advisory said.

On Thursday, the US had pegged the travel advisory level for Pakistan at Level 3 asking citizens to reconsider travelling to the country due to terrorism and sectarian violence.

