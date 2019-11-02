Economy

US Treasury Secretary holds talks with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das over economy

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 02, 2019 Published on November 02, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (file photo)   -  Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the financial capital on Saturday.

The two discussed “global and domestic macro-economic scenario in both countries and regulatory developments”, according to an official statement from the central bank.

Mnuchin, who is reportedly on a tour to build support against Iran over the country’s nuclear programme, was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Consul General in Mumbai David J Ranz, it said.

The visiting dignitaries met Das and other senior central bank officials, the RBI statement said.

It can be noted that India has had difficulties paying Iran for oil imports during previous rounds of sanctions led by the US, and the RBI had played an important role for solutions in the same.

Mnuchin is also reported to be scheduled to meeting business leaders in the city on Saturday. Details of the same could not be ascertained immediately.

Published on November 02, 2019
RBI and other central banks
economy (general)
