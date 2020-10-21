USAID announces $5 m to support India’s initiatives

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced two new awards totalling $5 million to Catalyst Management Service’s COVID Action Collaborative (CAC) and the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence as part of the US government’s support to India’s Covid-19 response.
“This financial assistance brings USAID’s COVID-19 assistance to India to over $13 million,” a press release issued by the US Embassy in India stated.
The two-year, $3-million partnership with CAC, will benefit over 10 million neglected and vulnerable individuals affected by the pandemic, the release said. This will be done by strengthening the capacity of 100 local organisations, 10 local governments and 15 associations of healthcare providers, small retailers, and street vendors, and will link them with government and private sector resources.
CAC will provide a platform for industry and development partners to join forces to support Covid mitigation efforts in the country and will also coordinate with other ongoing USAID activities that are addressing the impact of the pandemic and reaching vulnerable populations.
USAID also awarded $2 million to the non-profit research institute Wadhwani AI to develop tools, using mathematical modelling techniques and digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to forecast Covid-19 disease patterns, estimate resources needed, and plan interventions.
