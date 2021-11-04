Economy

USTR Tai, Commerce Minister Goyal to take comprehensive look at bilateral trade relationship

PTI Washington | Updated on November 04, 2021

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal   -  PTI

To focus on ways to take US-India trade policy forward

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have held a virtual meeting, discussing ways to expand the bilateral trade relationship and ensure the future success of the trade policy forums.

"Ambassador Tai and Minister Goyal looked forward to their upcoming meetings in New Delhi (November 22-23), and agreed to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the bilateral trade relationship and ensure the future success of the US-India Trade Policy Forum," read a statement from the Office of the USTR after the meeting on Wednesday.

"They also shared perspectives on how to reach meaningful outcomes at the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12)," it added.

The WTO conference will be held from November 30 to December 3.

Published on November 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

USA
trade and exim policy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like