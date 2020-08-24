Economy

‘Vehicle documents that expired on Feb 1 to be valid till Dec-end’

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on August 24, 2020 Published on August 24, 2020

Huge traffic on road transport resume during the first phase of unlocking the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai.   -  Paul Noronha

The Road Transport Ministry has requested States to treat as valid till December 31 the various vehicle- and driver-related documents that have expired after February 1. The documents include fitness, vehicle permits, licence, registration or any other concerned documents. As per the last advisory, these documents were to be treated as valid-till September 30.

The request has been made, given the continuing Covid-19 situation. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid tillDecember 31 as the move will help citizens in availing transport related services.

“…Documents whose extension of validity could not (be granted) or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1or would expire by December 31, the same may be treated to be valid till December 31,” sources told BusinessLine.

On March 30, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued an advisory to States, requesting them to extend validity of the documents. It will help passengers, goods transporters, among others.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 24, 2020
road transport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.