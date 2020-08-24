‘Vehicle documents that expired on Feb 1 to be valid till Dec-end’

The Road Transport Ministry has requested States to treat as valid till December 31 the various vehicle- and driver-related documents that have expired after February 1. The documents include fitness, vehicle permits, licence, registration or any other concerned documents. As per the last advisory, these documents were to be treated as valid-till September 30.

The request has been made, given the continuing Covid-19 situation. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid tillDecember 31 as the move will help citizens in availing transport related services.

“…Documents whose extension of validity could not (be granted) or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1or would expire by December 31, the same may be treated to be valid till December 31,” sources told BusinessLine.

On March 30, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued an advisory to States, requesting them to extend validity of the documents. It will help passengers, goods transporters, among others.