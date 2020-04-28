Sajjan Jindal urges Centre to focus on economic revival

How to put aircraft to bed — till they wake up to fly again
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
JSW Group Chairman Sajjad Jindal has urged the Centre to chart plans to salvage the economy after containing the pandemic.
The lockdown has had a positive impact on controlling the virus spread, but now it is also imperative to focus on economic well-being, said Jindal in a tweet on Tuesday.
“We need to ensure that the economy does not fall into a slumber. The country has to take a huge effort if that happens,” he said. Though the spread of the virus has been controlled it will remain a threat till a vaccine is developed, he added.
However, the country has to find a way to work within the ‘new normal’ to quickly salvage the economy, said Jindal. “A depression in the economy is also a threat to the nation,” he said.
Interestingly, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to reply within two weeks on a petition filed by various corporates challenging a government directive to pay full salaries for the lockdown period.
Accepting the petition for hearing, the SC Bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai observed that the question is — if business does not start, how long can the entities sustain themselves? The issue needs hearing, it said.
Though steel and other companies including JSW Steel have continued with production and are paying employees in full, the fall in demand has cast a gloom on their prospects.
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Driver-hiring platform DriveU’s founder shares his perspective on the future of mobility
VilCart provides sourcing, logistic and marketing support to kirana stores
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...