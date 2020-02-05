Weak economic growth drags credit health of Indian firms to 8-year low

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
The creditworthiness of Indian companies has deteriorated to the lowest in eight years as the economy slows, and there are signs their financial health will worsen further.
The quickening ratio of downgrades versus upgrades suggests that relief from the credit crisis may be hard to find. The liquidity crunch has crimped lending and hobbled plans to improve infrastructure in Asia’s third-largest economy.
With the fallout from the deadly coronavirus likely to hurt global expansion, it will be harder for India to kick-start economic growth.
The credit scores of 188 Indian borrowers were lowered in the nine months through December, compared with 103 upgrades, according to data from India Ratings & Research, the local affiliate of Fitch Ratings. It is the worst ratio since the financial year ended March 2012. “Pressure on corporate credits will persist for at least the next two to three quarters,” said Rakesh Valecha, senior director at Mumbai-based India Ratings, noting that the number of companies with a negative outlook or on rating watch negative increased to 13 per cent at the end of December, from 6 per cent in March.
About ₹1.53-lakh crore of debt was cut, three times as much as the amount upgraded. The number of downgrades versus upgrades also increased on a quarterly basis, rising as high as 2.75 in the three months to December as economic growth worsened, according to India Ratings.
While Narendra Modi’s government has taken a number of steps in recent months to spur expansion, it has fallen short of reviving the consumption-driven economy. India has gone from being the world’s fastest-growing major nation three years ago, expanding at 8 per cent, to posting its weakest performance in more than a decade this fiscal year.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...