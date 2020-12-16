WEF believes businesses can play pivotal role in controlling Covid-19 pandemic

Employers can play a vital role in prioritising those in their workforce who have taken up the role of frontline workers and are most susceptible to contracting the virus during the inoculation process, according to a report published in the World Economic Forum.

The WEF report stated that polls conducted in the US have suggested that citizens think healthcare workers, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems should receive vaccines early. However, as vaccine distribution progresses, employment records can serve as a rich source of demographic data ― age, ethnicity and occupation, for example ― to continue to support equitable vaccination coverage.

The WEF report further said that governments, central banks and organisations like the World Health Organization are largely driven by an enterprise that can come together to end the pandemic.

It added that earlier in the “all hands-on-deck approach”, public-private partnerships have served the world “tremendously well even as corporations fight their own battle to protect employees, redeploy capabilities to help new pressing needs, steady cash flows and keep the economy running.”

From contact tracing apps, to digital health passports, technology for safer public spaces, vaccine discovery, logistics capabilities for vaccine distribution to massive philanthropic funding for community support, enterprises are truly partnering nations struggling to tide over things through these trying times, WEF noted.

It believes that such enterprises are uniquely equipped to chime in with reason and reassurance that can bring the transparency and clarity that is needed to counter the spread of distrust and fear.

“Now is our chance to be the ambassadors of humanity, moving us all forward together towards a definitive end to the pandemic,” it said.