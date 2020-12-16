WEF believes businesses can play pivotal role in controlling Covid-19 pandemic

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Employers can play a vital role in prioritising those in their workforce who have taken up the role of frontline workers and are most susceptible to contracting the virus during the inoculation process, according to a report published in the World Economic Forum.
The WEF report stated that polls conducted in the US have suggested that citizens think healthcare workers, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems should receive vaccines early. However, as vaccine distribution progresses, employment records can serve as a rich source of demographic data ― age, ethnicity and occupation, for example ― to continue to support equitable vaccination coverage.
The WEF report further said that governments, central banks and organisations like the World Health Organization are largely driven by an enterprise that can come together to end the pandemic.
Also read: Antivirals, spaceflights, hyperloops among 20 markets to transform economies: WEF
It added that earlier in the “all hands-on-deck approach”, public-private partnerships have served the world “tremendously well even as corporations fight their own battle to protect employees, redeploy capabilities to help new pressing needs, steady cash flows and keep the economy running.”
From contact tracing apps, to digital health passports, technology for safer public spaces, vaccine discovery, logistics capabilities for vaccine distribution to massive philanthropic funding for community support, enterprises are truly partnering nations struggling to tide over things through these trying times, WEF noted.
It believes that such enterprises are uniquely equipped to chime in with reason and reassurance that can bring the transparency and clarity that is needed to counter the spread of distrust and fear.
“Now is our chance to be the ambassadors of humanity, moving us all forward together towards a definitive end to the pandemic,” it said.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...