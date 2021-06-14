Wholesale inflation touches new high of 12.94 per cent in May

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
The Government on Monday reported factory inflation, based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI), at 12.94 per cent for May, which is new high in the current series with base year of 2011-12.
WPI rate on a year-on-year basis was 10.49 per cent in April.
“The high rate of inflation in May 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz. petrol, diesel, naphtha, furnace oil, etc. and manufactured products, as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a note.
The biggest contributor to the surge in WPI was the fuel & power category, which registered 37.6 per cent in May as against 20.94 per cent in April.
Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist with ICRA, terms the jump an impact of the ‘double whammy of high global commodity prices and a very low base.’ The core-WPI inflation (manufactured non-food products) hardened sharply to a series-high 10 per cent in May 2021, with a broad-based uptrend across most sub-sectors. The core-WPI inflation is expected to climb further to a new series-high of 10.4-10.9 per cent in June 2021, and to sustain in double-digits until September 2021.
Nevertheless, “we foresee a limited transmission of the same to the CPI inflation, as cautious demand will keep pricing power in check in the immediate term,” she said. The continued rise in global crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and the upward revision in domestic fuel prices remain risk factors for the upcoming WPI print. However, “we expect the headline WPI inflation to recede modestly to 11.9-12.3 per cent in June 2021, as the base starts to normalise,” she said.
