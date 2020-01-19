Will farmers get a turmeric board in Nizamabad?

The long-pending demand of turmeric farmers in Telangana seems to be coming true. Farmers in Nizamabad, which is an important turmeric hub in the country, are likely to get a regional board for spices on the lines of the one for tobacco.

Dharmapuri Arvind (BJP), who represents the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, has said that a decision to this effect would be made after the election code of conduct (for local poll elections) ends on January 25.

According to him, the initiative will offer more than what farmers had asked for. However, farmers are not elated.

Anvesh Reddy, a prominent voice among turmeric farmers, said that a generic spice centre would not help them. “If it is like the one we have in Warangal (spice board centre), it will be of no use. It has to be a focussed turmeric board,” he asserts. Arvind contested the polls with the promise that a turmeric board would be established in Nizamabad.

On January 15, he tweeted that Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal would make an important announcement on turmeric promotion. He, however, posted another tweet saying that the decision has been deferred for 10 days.

Turmeric farmers, who are facing severe stress following poor returns, have been asking for a board, on the lines of the tobacco board, to take care of their issues. The tobacco board decides on the extent of the crop to be grown in the uncoming season and ensures the proper marketing of the produce.

With prices falling below the ₹4,000-mark (for a quintal), farmers decided to field scores of candidates for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat to apply pressure on the government.

Their protest contributed to the defeat of K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in the 2019 poll.

Reddy said farmers grow turmeric in about 50,000 acres in the area and that they have been facing the problem of poor prices after the harvest.

He said a dedicated board would ensure a focussed market for the produce with a proper focus on extension and marketing activities.