With 11 per cent rise, EV registrations soar in August

Electric vehicle registrations reported the highest-ever monthly number in August 2022 as sales of battery-powered vehicles appear to be entering a stable growth line with a month-on-month increase since May 2022.

The total electric vehicle registrations (all segments included) recorded a 11 per cent month-on-month increase at 85,911 units in August this year (77,686 in July 2022). Compared to August 2021, when 29,127 units were registered, the volumes grew by about 195 per cent this August, data on Vahan Dashboard shows.

Total high-speed electric two-wheeler registrations saw an increase of 13 per cent at about 51,500 units in August 2022 as compared to about 45,560 units in July 2022 and about 14,700 units in July 2021, according to estimates of JMK Research.

Hero Electric retains pole position

Hero Electric sold nearly 10,479 units, retaining its market leadership. Okinawa, which secured the second position in July, managed to maintain its second position, with registrations of 8,557 units. Ampere vehicles reported a total registration of 6,399 units.

Ather Energy’s electric two-wheeler registrations stood at 5,258 units according to Vahan Dashboard. However, the company claimed to have sold 6410 units in the month. The company said that the demand remained strong, but the company was grappling with supply chain constraints. Now, with the ramping up of the supply chain, the company has seen an increase in its production. “This growing momentum in production will ease the waiting period for deliveries, and that coupled with the ongoing distribution footprint expansion sets us up well for a great festive season,” Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said.

TVS Motor’s registration stood at about 6,300 units, while Ola Electric sold about 3,450 units, and retained their number five and six positions respectively. Bajaj Auto’s electric two-wheeler registrations stood at about 2,560 units.

“One of the trends to be noticed here is that Ola Electric, Jitendra EV Tech, and Pure EV that have witnessed a decline in sales this month are also the same companies whose electric scooters caught fire in the recent past,” pointed out a report of JMK Research.

Registrations of electric passenger three-wheelers and cargo-type three-wheeler stood at 29,330 units (a month-on-month increase of about 10 per cent) and 2,690 units (down marginally as compared to July 2022 number) respectively.

Tata Motors’ sales fall

The cumulative sales of electric cars in August 2022 stood at 4325 units, reporting a marginal increase over July 2022 volumes.

Although Tata Motors remains the major player with a significant market share, the company’s EV sales declined by 4 per cent on m-o-m basis.

Barring Nissan, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra, all other electric car OEMs witnessed a marginal increase in their sales during the month. The share of electric cars in total EV registrations was about 5 per cent, said the report.