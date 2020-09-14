WPI inflation up a tad in August after 4 months of deflation

Wholesale price-based inflation rose 0.16 per cent in August as food items and manufactured products turned costlier.

The Wholesale Price Index-based (WPI) inflation had been in negative territory for four straight months — April (-1.57 per cent), May (-3.37 per cent), June (-1.81 per cent) and July (-0.58 per cent).

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (0.16 per cent) (provisional) for the month of August 2020 (over August 2019) as compared to 1.17 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Also read: Why inflation-targeting is seen as anti-growth

Inflation in food articles during August stood at 3.84 per cent. The rate of rise in potato prices stood at 82.93 per cent.

Inflation in vegetables stood at 7.03 per cent, while in onion it was -34.48 per cent.

Fuel and power inflation fell 9.68 per cent in August, as against 9.84 per cent in the previous month.

Manufactured products, however, witnessed a hardening of inflation at 1.27 per cent in August against 0.51 per cent in July.

Also read: Allowing the rupee to strengthen can help contain the creeping inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its policy review last month, kept interest rates unchanged and said it sees an upside risk to inflation. The central bank projected retention of inflation to moderate in October-March period.