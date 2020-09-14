Economy

WPI inflation up a tad in August after 4 months of deflation

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

Index rose 0.16 per cent y-o-y; food, manufactured items turn costlier

Wholesale price-based inflation rose 0.16 per cent in August as food items and manufactured products turned costlier.

The Wholesale Price Index-based (WPI) inflation had been in negative territory for four straight months — April (-1.57 per cent), May (-3.37 per cent), June (-1.81 per cent) and July (-0.58 per cent).

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (0.16 per cent) (provisional) for the month of August 2020 (over August 2019) as compared to 1.17 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Also read: Why inflation-targeting is seen as anti-growth

Inflation in food articles during August stood at 3.84 per cent. The rate of rise in potato prices stood at 82.93 per cent.

Inflation in vegetables stood at 7.03 per cent, while in onion it was -34.48 per cent.

Fuel and power inflation fell 9.68 per cent in August, as against 9.84 per cent in the previous month.

Manufactured products, however, witnessed a hardening of inflation at 1.27 per cent in August against 0.51 per cent in July.

Also read: Allowing the rupee to strengthen can help contain the creeping inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its policy review last month, kept interest rates unchanged and said it sees an upside risk to inflation. The central bank projected retention of inflation to moderate in October-March period.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 14, 2020
prices, inflation and deflation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.