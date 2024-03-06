Accenture has launched Accenture LearnVantage, a technology learning and training services for its clients. The company will invest $1 billion in Accenture LearnVantage over three years and has agreed to acquire educational platform Udacity.

Accenture LearnVantage will help clients re-skill and upskill in the areas of technology, data and AI to fill .gaps created by advances in technologies.

It offers personalised learning in areas ranging from specialised AI and data science, and cloud and cyber security training for IT professionals to Gen AI training for board and C-suite members and business leaders, the company said.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “We are scaling Accenture’s deep capabilities as a world-class learning organisation to help our clients meet their business growth objectives and enable their people to develop the relevant skills they need to make the most of the opportunities that technological change is bringing.”

With the acquisition, it aims to build on its experience in learning and training to meet the rising demand for technology skills, including generative AI. According to Accenture research, business leaders say their No. 1 challenge is their inability to upskill their workforces, with 51 per cent of organisations starting to see negative impacts from worsening IT skills shortages.

Accenture invests more than $1 billion per year in learning and training for its more than 700,000-strong workforce, delivering approximately 40 million training hours annually.

Accenture LearnVantage will offer tailored learning programmes; specialised, predesigned technology academies; ecosystem learning certification services; and managed services for a client’s own learning capabilities. LearnVantage also will offer nanodegrees, certified online programmes designed to provide users with hands-on experience and industry-relevant skills in specialised fields.