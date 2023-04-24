Adobe announced the opening of an office tower in Bengaluru, which will house over 2,000 employees and is next to Adobe’s existing Prestige Platina Tech Park campus in Bengaluru.

With over 7,800 employees spread across five campuses in the country, India is Adobe’s largest employee base outside the US, and a major hub for software innovation, and business development. This marks Adobe’s continued strategic investments in innovation-led business growth, said the company.

“Adobe was among the first technology companies to invest in India 25 years ago. Today, our India teams are central to Adobe’s global innovation agenda and cross-cloud leadership. Our Bengaluru office expansion marks the next chapter in Adobe’s incredible journey in India, and we’re excited about the technology and talent that will emerge over the next 25 years,” said Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager, Adobe India & Senior Vice President – Document Cloud, Adobe.

Digital-first mindset

The new Adobe office tower in Bengaluru houses infrastructure and interiors to maximise employee experience.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi to lay stone for Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram

The building design embraces a digital-first mindset that represents Adobe’s hybrid workplace philosophy centered around empowering employees to come together for the moments that matter, build connections, foster community, and enable creativity. On each floor, employees can take advantage of unique spaces like quiet focus rooms, collaborative co-working spaces, modern workstations, vibrant meeting rooms, and more, said the company.

“Bengaluru is a major hub for software innovation and our offices in this city have allowed Adobe to attract some of the best talents in the industry. With the opening of our new office tower, we’re expanding our presence and commitment to India, adding capacity and growing our innovation out of the Bengaluru campus. We continue to be dedicated to building workplaces that further innovation, collaboration, community, sustainability, and delivering the most exceptional employee experiences,” said Abdul Jaleel, ‪Vice President, Employee Experience, Adobe India.