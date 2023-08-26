Team Agriheroes from Hyderabad has won the first prize at the marathon 24-hour hackathon held during the two-day Charcha ‘23 at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The team developed an android application to bridge the gap between agritech ecosystem and academia by employing deeptech to offer research-backed strategies to support smallholder farmers. They won the prize for their case study on how the health status of cattle using the app.

Team Infernos from Ghaziabad won ₹2.5 lakhs for their solution where solar power can be used for agriculture, while the team Lightheads from Hyderabad won ₹ one lakh for their idea of using satellite images to help small-holder farmers to increase crop productivity and bring about yield optimisation.

Organised by the Nudge Institute, the two-day event focused on tech-based livelihoods. The Hack 4 Change called for entries from startups to develop android applications that address the issues faced by the small and marginal farmers in the country.

Out of the 270 entries, the T-Hub and Google shortlisted 40 teams for the hackathon.

