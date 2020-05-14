Amazon adds a ‘free tab’ to Fire TV

Toyota and the art of staying ahead of the Covid curve
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
Amazon is adding a new “free” tab to the main navigation bar on its Fire TV to let users browse content that can be viewed at no charge.
“Over the past year, we’ve received great feedback from Fire TV customers about their growing interest in watching free content and their desire for an easier way to find the free content that is available on Fire TV,” said Amazon’s Michael Polin in an official blog post.
“Fire TV has added a “free” section to the top navigation bar of the Fire TV menu, making it easier than ever for customers to discover free content,” he said.
The Free tablets users discover a library of free content including movies and TV shows. The content is refreshed regularly. Majority of the content on the free tab is a collection of curated and thematic rows of movies and TV shows from Amazon’s content providers. It also features a set of personalized, recommended rows of free movies and TV shows across categories such as new, trending, and popular. Apart from this, the free tab also has a dedicated row for news content powered by the News app on Fire TV.
Apart from the media content, the free tab also offers access to other free apps.
When a user enters the tab, there is a featured apps row that includes popular free, ad-supported streaming apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, Crackle, The CW and the News app on Fire TV. Viewers can also discover other apps that offer free content like Twitch, Red Bull, PBS and PBS Kids.
“The Free tab will feature other types of free to watch content as well, including unlocked content from streaming services and a set of rows of kids and family content that is currently free to all Amazon customers through Prime Video,” Polin said.
Amazon is currently rolling out the feature to Fire TV users in the US.
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
Family Business normally originates with a founder/(s) who remains the Head. It seems lost without their ...
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
For efficient management of a retirement corpus, one should focus more on certainty of income than on ...
Some of the MSME measures are part of Budget and Sinha panel recommendations
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...