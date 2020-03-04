Amazon cancels AWS Mumbai Summit owing to coronavirus outbreak

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
E-commerce giant Amazon’s Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced that it has cancelled its flagship event, the AWS Summit in India owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
The AWS Summit 2020 was scheduled to be held in Mumbai from April 7-9.
“Due to the continued concerns about COVID-19, Amazon Web Services has cancelled the AWS Mumbai Summit scheduled for April 7-9 in Mumbai. We've reached this decision after much consideration, as the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners are our top priority,” said an AWS spokesperson.
This is not the first major tech event to be cancelled owing to the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe.
Tech majors such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft have also called off major events worldwide the latest being Google’s I/O developer event.
In India, Xiaomi on Tuesday announced that it will be calling off its on-ground launch events in New Delhi for its Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro launch scheduled for March 12 and will instead be live-streaming the event across its social media platforms.
Chinese smartphone maker Realme as well announced that it will be holding a ‘digital-only’ launch for its Realme 6 and 6 Pro series on March 5.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India had reported 28 confirmed cases of the virus including 16 Italian tourists. As for Indian nationals, one case has been reported in Delhi, six in Agra, one case in Telangana and three cases in Kerala have been reported.
Over 90,000 cases of the virus have been reported worldwide.
